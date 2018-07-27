App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 27, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech topples Wipro to become India's third biggest IT services firm

During the June 2018 quarter, HCL Technologies saw its net income grow 5.7 percent to USD 356 million, while revenue increased 9 percent to $2.05 billion compared to the same period last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HCL Technologies has toppled Wipro to become the third-largest software services company in India in terms of dollar revenue, clocking a top line of $2.05 billion during the June quarter. The IT services revenue of Wipro during the same quarter was $2.02 billion.

Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are the two larger Indian IT services firms with revenues of $5.05 billion and $2.83 billion, respectively in the June 2018 quarter.

HCL Technologies expects its dollar revenue to grow between 8.4 percent to 10.4 percent in dollar terms in FY2018-19. Wipro, on the other hand, does not issue a full-year revenue outlook.

During the June 2018 quarter, HCL Technologies saw its net income grow 5.7 percent to USD 356 million, while revenue increased 9 percent to $2.05 billion compared to the same period last year.

related news

The Noida-based company said it had witnessed broad-based growth driven by Technology and Services (36 percent, Lifesciences and Healthcare (10.2 percent), Financial Services (9 percent) and Retail and CPG (7 percent) on LTM (last twelve months) constant currency basis.

HCL Technologies said it signed 27 transformational deals during the quarter, led by strong momentum in telecom, financial services, retail - CPG and energy and utilities verticals.

"We achieved highest-ever bookings in this quarter led by our next-gen Infrastructure services as well as Mode 2 offerings. Our combined Mode 2 and 3 offerings contributed 26.6 per cent of our revenues and it grew 9.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter," HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar said.

The company will continue to invest in its next-generation portfolio to help enterprises build their digital future, he added.
First Published on Jul 27, 2018 09:33 pm

tags #Business #HCL Technologies #India #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.