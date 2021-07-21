HCL Tech to spend $200 million over two years to expand to newer geographies, build capabilities: CEO & MD C Vijayakumar

CEO C Vijayakumar has taken over as the managing director of HCL Technologies after co-founder Shiv Nadar stepped down as MD on July 19 after 45 years with the firm during which the company reached the milestone of $10 billion in revenues.

While the 76-year-old Nadar, who will continue as the strategic adviser to the board, has been named the Chairman Emeritus, it will be Vijayakumar, 53, who will be in the hot seat.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Vijayakumar talks about his new role, the demand environment, the hiring boom and investments. Edited excerpts:

With founder Shiv Nadar stepping down as the Managing Director and your elevation to the position, what changes for you in terms of role and responsibilities apart from the designation?

I think the day-to-day business operations, I was already fully learning it. But definitely certain very long-term strategic initiatives he was very focused on, ideally looking at what would the next 10 years or 15 years look like, and what kind of initiatives that we lay the foundation on.

I think when he spent 50 years, he's a legend in the industry and he could really see what lies 10 or 15 years ahead. He will continue to be available as a strategic adviser. We will have the benefit of getting his steer on some of these topics. But executing some of those long-term strategies is a responsibility that I, and the rest of the leadership team, sort of carrying forward.

If we look at the June quarter, HCL Tech registered a weak quarter compared to its peers, though it was in line with your guidance. Do you see a turnaround in the next quarter and what are the key challenges?

So I expect Q2 to be a strong quarter. In the case of Q1, we planned it to be a little less due to various dynamics in the business, whether it is transitions, or projects getting completed. All of that was factored in when we gave the guidance but we came a little below our own expectations because there was some unanticipated impact due to the second wave, where we had allowed pandemic leaves for our employees. This was an additional leave on top of the kitty of leaves everybody had. So this means that it is going to result in a direct billing loss. But we are very confident to make up and deliver on the overall double-digit growth.

During the earnings call, you said that you expect to grow in the low double digits, at around 10 percent. This is in contrast to some of your peers who have guided for mid to high teens. Are there any reasons that are stopping you from giving more generous guidance?

We consciously don't want to give very specific guidance because that, I believe, focuses the team on a very short-term objective. I want them to focus on mid to long-term objectives. So the right metric to keep tracking would be booking because it eventually converts to revenue.

If you look at the headcount that also eventually translates to revenue. So that way we want to focus the teams more towards booking, and revenue will follow. It is just a matter of time. So that's the approach we are taking. We think that this is a better long-term approach and a better use of management time than just chasing the quarterly.

Do you also see margins coming under pressure—rising employee costs due to wages and travel picking up?

We factored all that in our 19-21 percent margin. So, some of the wage inflation and travel costs are coming back, all of that is factored in and we are also planning to hire 22,000 fresh talent across the world. So, I think as they come into the workforce, get trained and deployed, some of the talent cost pressures may moderate a little bit. Then this quarter we had one off impact due to the pandemic and that will also moderate into the next quarter.

Your bookings have come down sequentially in this quarter to $1.67 billion. Though this is 37 percent more than the same period last year, which was amid the pandemic, would it be a fair comparison? Are there any segments/industries that are taking time to close?

Our fourth quarter was the peak and that was why we saw $3 billion booking. Also, the right way to look at bookings is on a year-on-year basis, instead of quarter-on-quarter. If you look at Q1 FY20 and Q1 FY21, you would expect an increase but it (deal wins) was more or less flat. That has been made up by 37 percent. If you take an average, it is 17-18 percent per year. Also, we believe for the full year our bookings will be better than what we had in the previous year. The pipeline is at its highest and they will convert, and our win ratios are very good.

With the conservative guidance of 10 percent, the peer you overtook in revenue terms in FY19, Wipro, is looking to close the gap. It has also announced a $1-billion investment in cloud over three years. What are your thoughts? Is this pecking order additional pressure?

I cannot really comment on others but obviously, at any point, people will reach new milestones. I don't want to compare myself with anyone. We were not working towards the pecking order in any case. We want to do our best and be the best version of ourselves.

HCL Tech has a strong focus on products and platforms. You shared Industry Software Groups and also SaaS play HCL Now, which you consider as a significant growth driver. Could you share your playbook for these?

If you look at our products and platform, it has a lot of stable products and we are modernising them and playing to build a growth trajectory on that. But we are adding some of the next-generation kind of offerings. HCL Now is the SaaS version of all the matured products that we had, like Unica marketing automation, or big fix all of that. Customers can deploy in a cloud of their choice. So we have the product in the cloud-agnostic manner.

Also, traditionally we have a very strong product engineering capability in our engineering services division, and they have built some good products in the telecom, like 5G. We have also acquired products from Cisco as well. Combining all this, we defined an Industry Software Group that will focus on three areas. One is telecom, which will focus on 5G, manufacturing where the focus is Industry 4.0 and enterprise cloud. So in these three areas, we want to build either through partnerships or our own investments to build our own products. This adds another growth engine to the overall products and platforms.

With SaaS play, which are the markets you are going after and how do you envision it?

It's more horizontal like e-commerce is an application which can be used by any industry. Similarly, marketing automation or digital experience, these are common across industries. Once we put it on cloud, then it is mostly adopted by larger enterprises. While small and medium companies are also a client base, bigger traction is in the large enterprises.

How big is this market you are looking at?

So I think it is a very big market, like telecom, industry 4.0 and enterprise cloud. But if you look at the products that we have in mind, I think that the total addressable market would be at least $10 billion.

You shared earlier that you are investing one percent of your revenues to expand to newer geographies such as Australia, Canada, the US, Japan and also South Korea, and expanding capabilities. Is this amount close to $200 million?

Our investment had multiple things. One is new geographies and also strengthening the sales teams in our products and platform business, and also building a little more digital engineering capabilities on the engineering and R&D side. So these three together were 1 percent incremental investments that we were making. So if you take it to over two years, then it is $200 million.

Your agreement with IBM when you purchased its select products for $1.8 billion ended on June 30, 2021. Could you share if IBM continues to be your customer and the financial impact on the same?

I can't talk about a particular client but I can tell you there was no financial impact and we continue to modernise the products. We have discontinued the last version of the domino platform, which we implemented on-premise. I don't want to comment on anything specific.

We are looking at double-digit growth again and people are hiring in large numbers just when we thought the industry was maturing. Is this the return of the great Indian IT boom? Also, is it more intense than a decade ago, in terms of competition?

That's how it feels, very much like what we saw about 10 years back when there was a huge uptake in a lot of these areas. The demand for talent is so high and everybody's keeping two offers, or three offers. Then they decide not to join this company at the last minute.

Yes, it is more intense. The competition from multiple angles has increased compared to what you would have seen 10 years back. But I think Indian IT continues to maintain its edge in terms of balance, quality of work, and how we handle client relationships. I think it will be stand out significantly.