App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 09:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech to set up Global Delivery Centre in Connecticut

The first anchor client for GDC will be Stanley Black & Decker, a diversified global industrial that operates the world's largest tool company that signed a significant global agreement with HCL, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services firm HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it will open a Global Delivery Center (GDC) in Hartford, Connecticut to offer digital transformation services to clients in smart manufacturing, insurance, aerospace, and defense industries. With the GDC, HCL will invest in the area and create local jobs with the help of a strong ecosystem regionally and at the state level, a statement said.

The first anchor client for GDC will be Stanley Black & Decker, a diversified global industrial that operates the world's largest tool company that signed a significant global agreement with HCL, it added.

"The company will bring advanced digital capabilities and help transform Stanley Black & Decker's global application and infrastructure environments to enhance the company's agility and ability to respond to emerging business needs," it said.

Close

As part of the deal, HCL will ramp up to deploy 1,000 people globally for Stanley Black & Decker, it added.

related news

"We are excited to begin this partnership with Stanley Black & Decker, and this delivery centre will be a true testament to our collective vision for digital and transformative technologies for smart manufacturing," HCL Technologies Executive Vice President for MEGALT Verticals in US Ajay Bahl said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 09:35 pm

tags #Business #HCL Technologies

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.