HCL Tech to scale up Brazil operations, to hire 1,000 people in 2 years

Oct 05, 2022 / 07:02 AM IST

HCL Tech is scaling up its operations to serve its growing local and global client base across industries.

IT company HCL Tech plans to hire 1,000 people in Brazil in the next two years and will also open a new technology centre in Campinas, the company said.

"Our commitment to Brazil is part of our long-term strategic plan in the country, which includes supercharging progress for our clients, partners, people and communities in this region of significant importance," HCL Tech, Chief Growth Officer, Americas and Executive Sponsor, Brazil, Anil Ganjoo said.

The company will hire local IT talent to develop and deliver next-generation technology solutions and services across digital, engineering and cloud.

