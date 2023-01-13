HCL Technologies has been selected by State Farm, a provider of auto, home, and commercial insurance, to modernise its IT service desk and infrastructure operations, according to a statement.

Some State Farm employees supporting this work will transfer to HCL Tech to continue their key role in delivering technology services to State Farm, it said.

"HCL Tech to modernise IT operations for State Farm," the statement said but did not divulge the size of the contract.

HCL Tech will leverage its portfolio and execution capabilities to accelerate the modernisation of hybrid cloud environment for State Farm.

This collaboration will further modernise State Farm's back-end IT services and infrastructure through automation, advanced technology tools and processes.

This will enable State Farm to focus on critical technology priorities while elevating IT support experiences for its customers, agents and employees.

Some State Farm employees supporting this work will transfer to HCL Tech, the statement said adding these employees will have access to HCL Tech's global network and a range of opportunities across industries, including a variety of training and development programmes that are core to the IT company's culture of innovation. "We are committed to supporting State Farm in its endeavour to serve its customers through advanced technologies and practices," Srinivasan Seshadri, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of Financial Services, HCL Tech said.

