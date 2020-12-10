PlusFinancial Times
HCL Tech to hire over 3,000 people in 3 years in Vietnam

HCL Technologies began its business operations in Vietnam in July this year and aims to hire more than 3,000 local university graduates and experienced professionals over the next three years, the company said.

PTI
Dec 10, 2020 / 06:40 PM IST
IT services major HCL Technologies on December 10 said it has set up its first delivery centre in Vietnam at Hanoi, and plans to hire more than 3,000 people over the next three years. HCL's local entity, HCL Vietnam Company Ltd aims to foster growth and train the nation's talent pool in collaboration with local ICT and engineering institutions, a statement said.

"From its first delivery centre in Vietnam's capital city Hanoi, HCL will deliver advanced technology solutions to its global client base across several industries and verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity," it added.

HCL Technologies began its business operations in Vietnam in July this year and aims to hire more than 3,000 local university graduates and experienced professionals over the next three years, the company said.

"A key part of HCL's business and development strategy in Vietnam will be to provide the right skilling and platforms to train graduates for career opportunities in hi-tech domains and provide them with the requisite exposure of working on global assignments," it added. The company will host a virtual job fair for college graduates and experienced professionals on December 19, 2020.

"We are fully prepared and committed in bringing new opportunities for both young and experienced talent (in Vietnam) to work for a leading global technology company without having to move out of their home country," HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President Sanjay Gupta said. He added that Vietnam and its skilled youth have the true potential to develop a robust IT industry which is spearheading economic growth in the country.

"With our approach to valuable partnerships and our ideapreneurship culture, we are aiming to provide best-in-class digital innovation and support to our global clients with the help of the local talent pool. A career at HCL is about hi-tech opportunities, continuous learning and progression," he said.
