HCL Tech to acquire US-based digital transformation consulting firm

Indian IT services company HCL Technologies on Wednesday announced acquisition of US-based digital transformation consulting firm Strong-Bridge Envision. "With this acquisition, SBE (Strong-Bridge Envision) will become part of HCL's global digital and analytics business," HCL Technologies said in a statement.
HCL Tech did not divulge the size of the deal but sources said it is about $45 million.
SBE has offices in Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, and New York City. The firm, headquartered in Seattle, is a digital consulting firm specialising in customer experience strategy, business transformation, and change management.