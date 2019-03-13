App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech to acquire US-based digital transformation consulting firm

HCL Tech did not divulge the size of the deal but sources said it is about $45 million.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian IT services company HCL Technologies on Wednesday announced acquisition of US-based digital transformation consulting firm Strong-Bridge Envision. "With this acquisition, SBE (Strong-Bridge Envision) will become part of HCL's global digital and analytics business," HCL Technologies said in a statement.

HCL Tech did not divulge the size of the deal but sources said it is about $45 million.

SBE has offices in Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, and New York City. The firm, headquartered in Seattle, is a digital consulting firm specialising in customer experience strategy, business transformation, and change management.

"Serving Fortune 1000 clients since its founding, Strong-Bridge Consulting merged with Envision in 2017 to extend its consultancy and digital transformation capabilities and further establish its footprint across North America," it said.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Business #HCL Technologies #Market news

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

India, Pakistan to Hold First Meeting on Kartarpur Corridor Today

Bihar Grand Alliance Talks: Congress Likely to Contest From 11 Seats, ...

WATCH | Still Unsure About Shankar & Pant's World Cup Chances: Nehra

Chennaiyin FC Ride on Jeje Strike to Secure AFC Cup Group Stage Spot

South Africa Thrash Sorry Sri Lanka Despite Udana Heroics

Eight Killed in Brazil School Shooting, Two Suspects Dead

BJP MLA Files Police Complaint Against Rahul Gandhi for Addressing JeM ...

UK Set for Another Major Brexit Vote to Rule Out No-deal Exit

Reliance Halts Oil Exports to Venezuela in View of US Sanctions

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

China blocks move at UN to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist; Indi ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

In Gandhinagar, Priyanka Gandhi re-frames idea of patriotism and gives ...

US college admissions scandal exposes dark side of how America's rich ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Special Olympics 2019: More than 7,500 athletes from 200 countries to ...

India vs Australia: Fans fume as Virat Kohli & Co are outgunned, clamo ...

Tigmanshu Dhulia's dialogue from Milan Talkies will leave you in split ...

Emilia Clarke compares GoT's ending to taking off a bra!

Brahmastra: Does Ayan Mukerji’s recent post hint at Ranbir Kapoor an ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...

Morgan Freeman joins the cast of The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.