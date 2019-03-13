HCL Tech to acquire US-based digital transformation consulting firm

Indian IT services company HCL Technologies on Wednesday announced acquisition of US-based digital transformation consulting firm Strong-Bridge Envision. "With this acquisition, SBE (Strong-Bridge Envision) will become part of HCL's global digital and analytics business," HCL Technologies said in a statement.

HCL Tech did not divulge the size of the deal but sources said it is about $45 million.

SBE has offices in Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, and New York City. The firm, headquartered in Seattle, is a digital consulting firm specialising in customer experience strategy, business transformation, and change management.

"Serving Fortune 1000 clients since its founding, Strong-Bridge Consulting merged with Envision in 2017 to extend its consultancy and digital transformation capabilities and further establish its footprint across North America," it said.