HCL Tech signs MoU with IIT Kanpur to collaborate in the area of cybersecurity

HCL Technologies on February 15 announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) to collaborate in the area of cybersecurity.

As part of the MoU, HCL will work with C3iHub, a specialised cybersecurity research center at IITK, the compay said in a statement.

"This collaboration will bring together the country’s brightest minds, advanced research capabilities and global resources to develop advanced solutions in the area of cybersecurity. HCL and IITK will bring in real world industry exposure to carry out joint initiatives and research," the statement reads.

According to the MoU, the teams would develop a security framework and solutions for cybersecurity challenges in current and future operational technologies. Apart from this, the teams would also work together to discover and manage cyber threats, vulnerabilities, and risks for critical infrastructure.

Among other details, the information technology (IT) services firm stated that it would work with IITK to identify selective research projects in order to bring them to scale. These projects will be tested on international benchmarks for potential commercialisation to products and services. However, the testing and development will be performed in a special HCL environment.

