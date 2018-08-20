App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech shareholders approve Rs 4,000 cr buyback offer

In July, HCL Technologies had announced a Rs 4,000 crore buyback programme for FY19 at a price of Rs 1,100 per equity share.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT services major HCL Technologies today said its shareholders have approved a proposal to buyback shares worth Rs 4,000 crore. In a BSE filing, HCL Technologies said 99.59 per cent shareholders had voted in favour of the proposal.

In July, HCL Technologies had announced a Rs 4,000 crore buyback programme for FY19 at a price of Rs 1,100 per equity share.

The buyback is part of the company's strategy to return more than 50 per cent of the company's net income to the shareholders.

In a separate filing, the company said it has launched HCL Turbo -- an artificial intelligence (Al)-based, end-to-end testing automation platform, aimed at communication service providers.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 09:44 pm

tags #Business #Buyback #Companies #HCL Technologies

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.