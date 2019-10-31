App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 10:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech launches dedicated Google Cloud biz unit

This dedicated business group within HCL will be supported by engineering, solutions, and business teams from Google Cloud, a statement said.

PTI
 
 
IT services major HCL Technologies on October 30 said it has launched a dedicated Google Cloud Business Unit to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption worldwide.

This dedicated business group within HCL will be supported by engineering, solutions, and business teams from Google Cloud, a statement said.

HCL Technologies currently has more than 1,300 professionals trained on Google Cloud and plans to ramp this capacity to more than 5,000 specialists in the near future, providing expertise to enterprise customers in areas like containerisation, hybrid and multi-cloud with Anthos, data and analytics among others, it added.

HCL will create Google Cloud-specific Cloud Native Labs in the US (Dallas), the UK (London), and India (NCR).

These labs will provide customers a landscape to innovate by engaging in business-focused design workshops to rapidly create MVPs/pilots on Google Cloud, the statement said.

 

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 10:52 pm

tags #Business #HCL Technologies

