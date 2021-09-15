MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HCL Tech, Finastra expand partnership to drive financial transformation in South Korea, Taiwan

As part of the engagement, HCL Technologies will use its digital transformation and service capabilities to bring two of Finastra’s strategic products – Fusion Cash Management and Fusion Summit – to the financial services ecosystem in the region, a statement said.

PTI
September 15, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST

IT services major HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has expanded its partnership with Finastra, a software vendor working in the financial services industry, to drive digital transformation in South Korea and Taiwan.

As part of the engagement, HCL Technologies will use its digital transformation and service capabilities to bring two of Finastra’s strategic products – Fusion Cash Management and Fusion Summit – to the financial services ecosystem in the region, a statement said.

Fusion Cash Management powers the digital corporate banking experience for financial institutions globally, while Fusion Summit offers a functionally rich core trading solution for capital markets, it added.

Expanding our association with HCL will bring substantial benefits for financial services institutions in South Korea and Taiwan, which are looking to take the next technological step in cash management and capital markets, Finastra Senior Vice President and Global Head of Partners and Ecosystem Denise Parker said.

HCL Technologies Corporate Vice President Sanjay Gupta said this partnership is not only a testament to HCL Technologies’ strong relationship with Finastra but also its growing presence in South Korea and Taiwan.

Close

Related stories

"Finastra’s strategic solutions coupled with HCL’s deep industry experience will help institutions adapt and succeed in the changing ecosystem. This partnership will help HCL further accelerate its strategic presence in South Korea and Taiwan while strengthening its long-standing relationship with Finastra, he added.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Companies #Finastra #HCL Tech #Japan #South Korea
first published: Sep 15, 2021 12:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.