HCL Tech expands operations in Lithuania

IT services major HCL Technologies on December 16 said it has set up two technology delivery centres in Vilnius, Lithuania that will support its clients in the Baltic, Nordic and Benelux regions. HCL Technologies has been present in Lithuania since 2016, and has about 500 employees.

"As part of our business and development strategy we plan to significantly invest in Lithuania. Lithuania is a country rich in talent and is strategically well positioned within the European Union, with strong connections and partnerships with near shore Nordic countries," HCL Technologies Senior Vice President and Head of Financial Services (Europe) Sudip Lahiri said.

The opening of the new offices in Vilnius (Asgaard Keys and Technopolis Alfa) marks a significant milestone in HCL's ongoing commitment to the region to help clients play an even bigger part in the nation's growth and innovation agenda, he added.

HCL said it will invest in attracting specialist talent to develop local capabilities in the areas of infrastructure automation, blockchain and other emerging digital technologies.