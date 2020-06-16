App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Tech commences operations in Sri Lanka

The company plans to hire 1,500 freshers and professionals in the next 18 months.

India’s top IT firm HCL Technologies (HCL), commenced operations in Sri Lanka on June 16 and will hire 1,500 people in that country in the next 1.5 years.

A key part of HCL’s business and development strategy in Sri Lanka will be to use local talent pool of Sri Lanka for global assignments, the company said in a statement. It will employ both freshers and professionals in the next 18 months of its operations from Colombo, the statement added.

Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President of HCL Technologies, said in the statement, “Our delivery centre in Sri Lanka will play an important role to serve our Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients and partners throughout the globe.”

HCL and Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka partnered in February 2020 to launch its local entity HCL Technologies Lanka (Private) Limited and set up its first delivery centre in the region. Through this entity, HCL will provide services to global clients in the areas of applications and system integration and infrastructure services, the statement said.

HCL will also implement its Work-Integrated Education Program and collaborate with local ICT and engineering institutions in order to develop and train the local talent pool. For freshers, HCL will focus on hiring Higher National Diploma (HND) students through HCL ESOFT training and hiring programme.

SriLanka is emerging as the IT/BPO destination in the last few years, especially in the area of finance and accounting, legal, insurance, banking, and telecommunications. The BPO industry is the country’s fifth-largest export revenue earner and according to reports, the industry is likely to reach $5 billion by 2022.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 05:37 pm

tags #Covid-19 #IT/BPO #srilanka

