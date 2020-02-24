HCL Tech bags multi-year deal from UPM

IT services major HCL Technologies on Monday said it has bagged a multi-year deal from forest industry company UPM to optimise its IT infrastructure. "The multi-year deal is the second renewal of the longstanding relationship between UPM and HCL which began in 2011," HCL Technologies said in a statement.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the terms of the engagement, HCL has an expanded scope of work and it will work alongside Nordic IT services company Tieto to create an end-to-end service layer as part of UPM's multi-vendor sourcing strategy, it added.

HCL will help UPM to migrate more services to the cloud and will also pursue large-scale modernisation and digital transformation initiatives to enhance the workplace experience for UPM's more than 19,000 employees, it said.

In addition, HCL will leverage its significant next-generation services expertise to help UPM fast-track the adoption of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and chatbots to optimise its internal business processes.