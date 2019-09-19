App
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 09:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Tech bags deal from Aperam to enhance user experience

The company didn't disclose financial details of the deal

PTI @moneycontrolcom
IT services firm HCL Technologies on September 18 said it has secured a contract with Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel.

By partnering with HCL, Aperam aims to significantly enhance its employees' end-user experience, foster business-IT collaboration, and increase business efficiency globally, a statement said.

However, the company didn't disclose financial details of the deal.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Aperam has customers in over 40 countries and employs about 9,800 employees globally.

 

First Published on Sep 18, 2019 09:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies #HCL Technologies #India

