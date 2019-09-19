HCL Tech bags deal from Aperam to enhance user experience

The company didn't disclose financial details of the deal
IT services firm HCL Technologies on September 18 said it has secured a contract with Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel.
By partnering with HCL, Aperam aims to significantly enhance its employees' end-user experience, foster business-IT collaboration, and increase business efficiency globally, a statement said.
However, the company didn't disclose financial details of the deal.
Headquartered in Luxembourg, Aperam has customers in over 40 countries and employs about 9,800 employees globally.