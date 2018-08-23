HCL sets up IoT COLLAB innovation centres in US, India

IT firm HCL Technologies today said it has set up Internet of Things (IoT) COLLAB innovation centres focussed on the new-age technology in Seattle, Washington (the US), and Noida (India).

Each IoT COLLAB serves as a collaborative incubation lab that lets Fortune 500 companies accelerate IoT initiatives by bringing together technology experts, partners, financial advisors, and other relevant IoT stakeholders, HCL Technologies said in a statement. Globally, IoT is estimated to be a $1 trillion market opportunity by 2021.

"Our vision for IoT COLLAB is it to help businesses transform into true 21st century enterprises by co-creating their transformation blueprint and execute it with award winning IoT-led solutions and leveraging our expertise to bring the to reality," Sukamal Banerjee, Corporate Vice President and Global Head of IoT WoRKS at HCL Technologies, said.

Sony Pictures partners with Facebook to telecast LaLiga in India

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has partnered with Facebook to telecast the Spanish top division football league LaLiga on TV in India this season.

With this deal, over 100 selected matches will be telecast on SPN's sports channels, including the key clashes El Clasico and Madrid Derby, a statement today said.

"The partnership builds on SPN's association with LaLiga for the past four seasons in India as the league's official broadcaster. With broadcast still playing a key role in terms of viewership in India, the SPN and Facebook partnership will ensure extensive reach of LaLiga to fans across the country," it added.

All matches will be available for free on Facebook. The social media giant had won the media rights for LaLiga for the Indian subcontinent for three seasons starting from the 2018/19 season.

The 2018/19 season of LaLiga Santander will also be available on SPN's digital platform, SonyLIV.

University Living raises funding from IAN, LetsVenture

University Living, a Delhi-based global student housing marketplace, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by Indian Angel Network and LetsVenture.

The pre-series A round saw participation from investors like Ishan Singh, Bikky Khosla, Nitin Singhal, Manipal Group and Sunil Kant Munjal, a statement said.

University Living's platform includes 5 lakh beds in over 4,500 verified properties across 110 international cities, including the UK, the US, Australia, Singapore, and UAE.

"All our services are aimed towards helping students transition smoothly into life abroad by connecting the dots to create an impact on the overseas education ecosystem. The new funding has been raised in light of our global expansion plans," University Living co-founder and CEO Saurabh Arora said.

Only 20 per cent of students around the world are able to secure campus accommodation, while the rest are left to fend for themselves and that poses a problem specially for international students.

Estimates show that global student accommodation is a $5 billion industry. In 2016, the US and the UK alone were home to 1,13,500 Indian students, the statement said.