HCL, others keen to invest Rs 5,000 crore in Karnataka: Minister

Addressing reporters at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, the Minister for IT-BT and Higher Education Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said HCL, Applied Material, Rakon, and Chint have come forward to invest more than Rs 5,000 crore and this would generate over 15,000 jobs in the State.

PTI
November 19, 2021 / 08:24 AM IST
The office of HCL Technologies Ltd at Noida.

Prominent tech companies such as HCL have come forward to invest over Rs 5,000 crore in Karnataka, a State Minister said.

He said taking a cue from the attractive electronic systems design and manufacturing policy announced by the government, IFB and Tejas have evinced interest in setting up their manufacturing facility.

Apart from the four, GTM has also conveyed its expression of interest to set up a unit in Chamarajanagara, the Minister said.

Of the companies that have shown interest in investment, Narayan said some have been provided with the land while facilities are expected to be extended to the remaining companies.

The Minister said as a result of the investment, facilities to manufacture semi-conductors, electronics, solar cells, washing machines, and motors for air-conditioners would be possible.
