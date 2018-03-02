HCL Infosystems Vice Chairman Premkumar Seshadri quits

HCL Infosystems Ltd today said its executive vice chairman and managing director Premkumar Seshadri has resigned to pursue other options outside the company.

The company board in its meeting held today, approved his resignation effective close of business hours on March 31, HCL Infosystems said in a statement.

Rangarajan Raghavan, presently President of the company, has been appointed as a Director and Managing Director with effect from April 1, subject to the shareholders’ approval.

Starting his career with HCL in 1978, Rangarajan has been associated with almost all the HCL group companies in the last four decades.

"Over the years, he has held senior positions in various group companies including as Chief Support Officer of HCL Frontline Ltd. and Head of Global Operations for HCL BPO," the statement said.

In 2000, he created the company's offshore Tech Support Center. He was the chief architect for transforming HCL BPO into a provider of integrated next generation business and technical services to marquee Fortune 500 customers across the globe.

Rangarajan currently is President – Project and Services in HCL Infosystems and he is responsible for Enterprise Services across India, Singapore and Middle East and also System Integration Projects.