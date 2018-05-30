App
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Infosystems shares drop nearly 5 percent after Q4 results

The stock dropped 4.63 percent to settle at Rs 43.25 on BSE. During the day, it plunged 4.96 percent to Rs 43.10.

Shares of HCL Infosystems on Wednesday fell by nearly 5 percent after the company reported widening of consolidated net loss to Rs 241 crore in the quarter ended March 2018.

The stock dropped 4.63 percent to settle at Rs 43.25 on BSE. During the day, it plunged 4.96 percent to Rs 43.10.

On NSE, shares of the company declined 4.72 percent to close at Rs 43.35.

In terms of equity volume, 3.93 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 16 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 124.11 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total income of HCL Infosystems increased by over 50 percent to Rs 1,108.9 crore in the last quarter of 2017-18 compared to Rs 738.5 crore it posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
