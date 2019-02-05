App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCL Infosystems Q3 net loss narrows to Rs 29.7 crore

The consolidated revenue from operations of HCL Infosystems declined by 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,139.36 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,218.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18, the company said in a filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT company HCL Infosystems' net loss narrowed to Rs 29.71 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2018, against that of Rs 62 crore in the same period a year ago, a regulatory filing said.

The consolidated revenue from operations of HCL Infosystems declined by 6.5 per cent to Rs 1,139.36 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 1,218.79 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2017-18, the company said in a filing.

The business of company, however, improved on sequential quarter basis.

"Our continued focus on our distribution business in both the consumer and enterprise segments has resulted in a steady performance for the company, in this quarter too.

"In our Systems Integration business, we continued to focus on execution of existing projects. In the current quarter we continue to augment businesses across locations," HCL Infosystems, Managing Director, Rangarajan Raghavan said in a statement.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 09:22 pm

tags #Business #HCL Infosystems #Market news #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.