App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 30, 2019 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Infosystems narrows Q4 consolidated net loss to Rs 43.90 crore

To reduce debts, the company will monetise company-owned properties in a phased manner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HCL Infosystems registered a consolidated net loss of Rs 43.90 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company’s loss narrowed by close to 80 percent from Rs 241.02 crore for the comparable quarter last year.

This is on the back of a strong order book in system integration projects and focus on the distribution business.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter too dipped from Rs 1,058.21 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 to Rs 1,010.50 crore for the 2019 March quarter.

The consolidated net loss was Rs 135.20 crore for FY19, down 83 percent compared to FY18. In FY18, the company registered a net loss of Rs 813.76 crore. The company’s revenue increased 20 percent to Rs 4,442.40 crore for FY19 from Rs 3,695.36 crore in FY18.

related news

Distribution business revenue was Rs 845 crore in Q4FY19 compared to Rs 908 crore in Q4FY18. For the year, distribution business reported revenue of Rs 3,722 crore in FY19. E-commerce was a focus segment for FY19. The partnership with HMD Global for Nokia devices continued to contribute positively to the business.

Rangarajan Raghavan, Managing Director, HCL Infosystems, said in a press statement, “In FY19 we further consolidated our business and focused on our distribution and overseas services. We have achieved some success in this strategy with the growth of our enterprise Distribution, consumer distribution and overseas services businesses. The realisation of receivables from certain SI projects continue to pose challenges. We also focused on productivity and optimisation during the year.”

Though system integration and solutions business saw healthy order booking, delay in realisation of SI receivables has impacted the capacity of the company to invest in other businesses which have the potential for growth, the company said.

The total order book size stood at Rs 460 crore as on March 31, 2019, for SI projects including government and defence sectors in major mission-critical projects.

To reduce debts, the company will monetise company-owned properties in a phased manner. In the results statement, the company said several of its properties are not being fully utilised due to changes in the business. The board has approved the sale of two company-owned properties located in Noida and one property located in Pune, proceeds of which will be utilised in entirety to repay our loans.

The net value of Rs. 14.36 crores of these properties as of March 31, 2019, has been classified and disclosed as assets held for sale, the statement added.
First Published on May 30, 2019 09:05 pm

tags #Q4 FY19

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.