HCL Infosystems narrows Q4 consolidated net loss to Rs 43.90 crore

HCL Infosystems registered a consolidated net loss of Rs 43.90 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The company’s loss narrowed by close to 80 percent from Rs 241.02 crore for the comparable quarter last year.

This is on the back of a strong order book in system integration projects and focus on the distribution business.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter too dipped from Rs 1,058.21 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 to Rs 1,010.50 crore for the 2019 March quarter.

The consolidated net loss was Rs 135.20 crore for FY19, down 83 percent compared to FY18. In FY18, the company registered a net loss of Rs 813.76 crore. The company’s revenue increased 20 percent to Rs 4,442.40 crore for FY19 from Rs 3,695.36 crore in FY18.

Distribution business revenue was Rs 845 crore in Q4FY19 compared to Rs 908 crore in Q4FY18. For the year, distribution business reported revenue of Rs 3,722 crore in FY19. E-commerce was a focus segment for FY19. The partnership with HMD Global for Nokia devices continued to contribute positively to the business.

Rangarajan Raghavan, Managing Director, HCL Infosystems, said in a press statement, “In FY19 we further consolidated our business and focused on our distribution and overseas services. We have achieved some success in this strategy with the growth of our enterprise Distribution, consumer distribution and overseas services businesses. The realisation of receivables from certain SI projects continue to pose challenges. We also focused on productivity and optimisation during the year.”

Though system integration and solutions business saw healthy order booking, delay in realisation of SI receivables has impacted the capacity of the company to invest in other businesses which have the potential for growth, the company said.

The total order book size stood at Rs 460 crore as on March 31, 2019, for SI projects including government and defence sectors in major mission-critical projects.

To reduce debts, the company will monetise company-owned properties in a phased manner. In the results statement, the company said several of its properties are not being fully utilised due to changes in the business. The board has approved the sale of two company-owned properties located in Noida and one property located in Pune, proceeds of which will be utilised in entirety to repay our loans.

The net value of Rs. 14.36 crores of these properties as of March 31, 2019, has been classified and disclosed as assets held for sale, the statement added.