HCL chief Vijayakumar, other sr executives join USIBC

HCL CEO C Vijayakumar and Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar have joined the Global Board of Directors of US-India Business Council, the top advocacy group said on Thursday.

Other high-powered additions to the board include Procter & Gamble President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Magesvaran Suranjan; TransUnion President for International David Neenan; and Bharat Forge Deputy MD Amit Kalyani.