HCL chief Vijayakumar, other sr executives join USIBC

HCL CEO C Vijayakumar and Citi India CEO Ashu Khullar have joined the Global Board of Directors of US-India Business Council, the top advocacy group said on Thursday.
Other high-powered additions to the board include Procter & Gamble President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Magesvaran Suranjan; TransUnion President for International David Neenan; and Bharat Forge Deputy MD Amit Kalyani."Bringing on leaders of this caliber ensures that USIBC can deliver on an ambitious and wide-ranging advocacy agenda," said USIBC President Nisha Biswal.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 01:11 pm