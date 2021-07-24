HCL America and its Google contract employees in union strike a tentative agreement

The United Steelworkers (USW) union reached a tentative agreement with HCL America for better pay and other benefits on behalf of its 65 employees based in Pittsburgh on July 23.

In a first, the technology professionals, who are deployed at the Google office in Pittsburgh, joined the union in 2019. Back then, about 80 employees had joined the union despite the efforts from the company to stop them.

The unionisation was in a bid to demand better remuneration, work benefits and also job security from HCL. Since they were contract employees they were not privy to any of these benefits that permanent employees have.

Agreement with HCL America

In a statement on July 23, USW International President Tom Conway said that the tentative agreement represents the hope of a bright future for workers seeking to organize unions to negotiate for better pay, benefits and working conditions, no matter what industry or occupation.

Amanda Parks, a member of the USW bargaining committee and HCL employee, said in the statement that over its three-year term, the proposed contract addresses pay parity and includes meaningful wage increases. It provides additional paid time off and includes important contract language safeguards to provide job security, she added.

An email has been sent to HCL Technologies seeking their comment on the agreement. The copy will be updated with their response.

A ratification vote for the membership is scheduled for July 30, 2021. If ratified, the proposed contract would take effect immediately, the statement said.

Apart from this, HCL America is also looking at complaints filed by a labour relations board. Since October 2020, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has issued complaints against the company. The agency alleged that HCL retaliated to unionization by outsourcing work from Pittsburgh to Krakow, Poland. The NLRB has sought to order the company to restore the work to bargaining unit members, the statement said.