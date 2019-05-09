App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 09, 2019 10:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

HCC reports Rs 428.8 cr loss in Q4

The standalone total income of the company during the March quarter dropped to Rs 1,347.86 crore from Rs 1,511.47 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) May 9 posted a standalone loss of Rs 427.87 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had posted a profit of Rs 20.09 crore in the year-ago period, HCC said in a BSE filing.

The standalone total income of the company during the March quarter dropped to Rs 1,347.86 crore from Rs 1,511.47 crore in the year-ago period.

In a statement, HCC said there was an exceptional loss of Rs 2,400 crore during FY-19 which was largely due to the impact of Lavasa's admission into National Company Law Tribunal under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

This led to a full-year loss of Rs 1,962 crore despite healthy margins in its core business.

The company's Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Arjun Dhawan said, "We have crossed several milestones in FY19 to strengthen HCC both financially and operationally. Raising capital, including via monetisation of assets, has been imperative to safeguard the long-term health of the company while we bore the tremendous flux within the financial sector.

"We absorbed material write-offs during the year, but strategic initiatives undertaken with full support of our lenders position us as a leaner deleveraged business with adequate working capital and liquidity to grow.
First Published on May 9, 2019 10:37 pm

tags #Business #Hindustan Construction Company #Market news #Results

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Akshay Kumar’s claim of 'not visiting Canada in the last 7 years’ ...

Kangana Ranaut speaks up on Hrithik Roshan's move of shifting Super 30 ...

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's what Soni Razdan has to say on the B ...

Salman Khan advised Kiara Advani to change her name from Aaliya, here' ...

Super 30 vs Mental Hai Kya: Hrithik Roshan postpones the release date ...

Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor to ...

MET Gala 2019: When Deepika Padukone the Barbie had her ‘stumblelina ...

Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin, Shashi Kapoor’s grandson to mak ...

Exclusive: Rakhi Sawant on Pakistan flag controversy, let Modiji put m ...

Women's T20 Challenge | Rodrigues Leaves Twitter Stunned as Supernovas ...

Women's T20 Challenge | Velocity Book Final Berth Against Supernovas D ...

Donald Trump Says Trade Deal with China Remains 'Possible'

'From the First Day. May 26, 2014': PM Modi Says He's Been Confident o ...

We Respect Rajiv Gandhi But Will Not Shy Away From Criticising His Gov ...

Instagram Updates New Content Violation Policies to Reduce Propaganda, ...

'Delhi Will be Free of Air, Water Pollution in 3 Years': Nitin Gadkari ...

BJP's Sunny Deol Gets a Surprise Kiss from Fan During Roadshow

As Pragya-Digvijaya Fight Turns Fierce, Here's How 'Nawabi' Bhopal Has ...

Is there an absolute ‘fair’ level of real interest rate? Why criti ...

Bofors deal was not squeaky clean; but Modi's 'brashtachari' comment o ...

Ties face tough terrain: Why India should not bow down to US pressure ...

Opinion: Why the madness for marks is terrible for our children

GST Council extends deadline for realty firms to opt for old GST rate ...

Gold rises on trade uncertainty, palladium falls to four-month low

Here's why Eveready Industries shares plunged 53% since April 1

Till broader markets stabilise, local investors will be hesitant to in ...

Mutual Fund April data: Inflows into equity MFs lowest since January 2 ...

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, developmental work may give BJP edge over ...

Narendra Modi’s Economic Advisory Council member predicts 'middle in ...

Cyclone Fani survivors: As Bhubaneswar struggles to rise to its feet, ...

Maharshi movie review: Mahesh Babu's conviction holds this partly unde ...

North Korea firing second unidentified projectile in 5 days may put Wa ...

After stop-start career, triple jumper Arpinder Singh finding speed an ...

Dharavi's Kala Qilla, weathered by time and negligence, lives on due t ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Compelling local narrative, targeted income s ...

Top Huawei and Honor phones worth buying in India: From Huawei P30 Pro ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.