English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    HCC, OMIL bag Rs 609 crore-contract for water supply project in Rajasthan

    The project aims to provide functional household tap connection (FHTC) in the Bikaner district.

    PTI
    March 17, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    A consortium of Hindustan Construction Company and Om Infra Ltd has been awarded a Rs 609 crore contract by the Rajasthan government’s Public Health Engineering Department for the construction of the Nokha Water Supply Project.

    The project aims to provide functional household tap connection (FHTC) in the Bikaner district.

    Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) in a statement said the company’s share in the joint venture is 50 per cent.

    The scope of work involves constructing a network of water distribution lines of over 1,000 km, including main trunks, cluster distribution and village distribution lines and booster pumping stations at several locations, it added.

    This network will provide drinking water to 154 villages and two towns (Nokha and Deshnok) of the Bikaner district.

    Close

    The contract also involves operation and maintenance of 10 years, it noted.

    The statement said the project will be funded under the central government’s Jal Jeevan Mission with contributions from the various state governments.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Hindustan Construction Company #Om Infra Ltd #Rajasthan
    first published: Mar 17, 2022 02:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.