HCC lenders carve out Rs 2,100 crore debt/asset to a third-party-controlled SPV

The lenders of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) on January 10 intiated the carve-out of Rs 2,100 crore of debt to a third-party-controlled special purpose vehicle (SPV) along with certain arbitration awards and claims.

According to a release filed with the exchanges, "The debt - along with receivables comprising approximately an award cover of 1.0x and claims under Arbitration of 1.5x -will move to an SPV controlled by a new investor. The tenure of the debt at the SPV will be up to 10 years and repayments from the proceeds of the Awards will yield an IRR higher than current yields offered by HCC."

The release also noted that after the carve-out, HCC's balance sheet, "will stand significantly deleveraged with no debt servicing obligations expected for the next 33 months."

As of November 29, 2019, the construction company had 56 arbitration awards outstanding, totalling Rs 6,419 crore.

Of this amount, Rs 2,532 crore has been withdrawn against bank guarantees and the remaining Rs 3,887 crore is yet to be received as the matters are currently at various stages of challenge by government agencies in court.