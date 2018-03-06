App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 05, 2018 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

HC issues notice to govt, TRAI on stopping of Aircel's service

The Madras High Court today issued notice to the Telecom Ministry and TRAI on a PIL seeking a direction for resumption of mobile provider Aircel's services at the earliest.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madras High Court today issued notice to the Telecom Ministry and TRAI on a PIL seeking a direction for resumption of mobile provider Aircel's services at the earliest.

"Over 25 lakh subscribers have been affected by the sudden stoppage of service by the cellular company. This is highly unethical and should have been viewed seriously by the government and TRAI. But so far they have failed to act," the petitioner Saravanakumar submitted.

The petitioner also sought a direction from the court to direct the company to restore mobile portability services, enabling its existing customers to "port their numbers to other network providers".

The first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose directed the ministry and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to file their counter by March 19.

related news

According to the petitioner, he has been a customer of Aircel for over 10 years.

On February 21, without any prior intimation, mobile services provided by the company came to a standstill across Tamil Nadu, he submitted.

Later, he came to know through a statement that out of 9,000 mobile phone network towers owned by the firm, 6,500 towers could not be operated, due to rental default on part of Aircel, affecting its services in the state.

Due to stopping of services, people had to face difficulty in availing welfare and government schemes, including LPG connections, as the mobile numbers linked with such services were not working, the petitioner submitted.

Claiming that over eight lakh customers had already applied for mobile portability, which could not be completed due to the stopping of mobile services, he wanted a direction to the TRAI to take immediate action to restore them at the earliest.

tags #Aircel #Business #India #Legal

most popular

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

2018 is 5th year of Bull market! If you have Rs10 lakh to invest go for direct equities

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Top 10 money making ideas by experts in a falling market which could give up to 14% return

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Nifty likely to face resistance around 10,630; 3 stocks which can return up to 17%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC