App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

HBS Dean Nohria stepping down from Tata Sons Board

"I can confirm to you that Dean Nohria is not extending his term on the board," Harvard Business School Director of Media and Public Relations Jim Aisner told PTI in an email, responding to a query on whether Dean Nohria is stepping down from the Tata Sons board.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Harvard Business School's India-born Dean Nitin Nohria will step down from the board of directors of Tata Sons next month.

"I can confirm to you that Dean Nohria is not extending his term on the board," Harvard Business School Director of Media and Public Relations Jim Aisner told PTI in an email, responding to a query on whether Dean Nohria is stepping down from the Tata Sons board.

Aisner said that based on more than three decades of experience here, "it's quite common for Harvard Business School faculty members (including HBS Deans, who are also professors here) to have a changing portfolio of board service.

"In addition, like his colleagues, Dean Nohria takes seriously the responsibilities of board membership, including the ability to participate in meetings in person, and this was a concern, given the required travel to India."

Nohria had been appointed as a non-executive director on the Tata Sons Board in September 2013. His five-year term ends next month.
First Published on Aug 12, 2018 09:48 am

tags #Business

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.