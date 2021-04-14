Having a social relevance is good for business

People who live in Jamshedpur know the difference between government and Tata Steel as far as social indices and reforms go. When you arrive in Jamshedpur railway station and when you cross over to Circuit House area you will visibly see the change. The way Tata Steel has provided infrastructure, upkeep, healthcare and so on is probably the best example of how providing social benefits could make good for business case. This need not be the prerogative of large enterprises alone. Every business can be socially relevant in its own way.

The thinking that companies can do better business by doing good things for the neighbourhood has not come about in recent times. It has been the fact for years. The only difference is that many businesses in the past were genuinely interested in taking care of people around their plants while today companies call it by a fancy name, Corporate Social Responsibility. Even then it took a mandatory government rule to get some funds to trickle down this route.

The real and measurable results of how much a corporate social project will add to its business may be complicated to calculate but the intangible value is phenomenal. Many researchers have spent enough time on data crunching to come to a formula for this but the return on social goodwill is still not accurately measured, but established that it is quite positive on value creation for both shareholders and for stakeholders.

Most research in the past has assumed that a corporation’s socially responsible activities are likely to influence the overall image of the corporation without necessarily changing the perception of its products performance or image.

With my extensive work with small and large clients on strategy execution, I know that only a few companies are genuinely looking at long-term strategy and growth. Majority of the companies look at short and medium term objectives in the cost cutting, productivity or customer management processes. Very few look at innovation processes or major R&D for the long term. And even fewer only look at corporate social programme processes for driving really long-term results. Typically we find in our work with companies that any operational excellence processes will yield immediate short-term results within 3-6 months while customer management processes will yield results in 9-12 months. Innovation processes will deliver results not before in 24 months and corporate social processes in probably in a 5-year timeframe. This is perhaps one reason most CEOs lose focus on this element of social commitment.

What we know is that the social activities, if undertaken based on the overall strategy of the company, can have a significant impact not only on the brand image perception but also on the quality perception of the products and services.

In a research involving a few manufacturing companies, it was found that a product is perceived to perform better when it is made by a socially responsible firm. A cola brand was found to be tastier than its rival when it was revealed to the participants that the company contributed generously to the water preservation scheme of the State in which it has its plants. In a similar fashion people who know of Tata Steel’s social commitment preferred to buy their products over rivals’ even if priced higher.

In another study abroad, it was revealed that the positive perception was a function of consumers’ mindset. For example, people who are in an abstract mindset easily believed that a product is better performing when provided with the information that the company donates big time for a relevant cause. People who have a concrete mindset did not find the same conclusion as they were unaffected by the social goodwill of the company. This clearly points to the fact that abstract thinking creates positive correlations and associations with positive information.

Another research demonstrates that the positive effect of social welfare work on product performance beliefs is inversely related to the extent to which the welfare activities are associated with the product. What it means is that the positive impact is greatest when it is unrelated to the product (as in the case of monetary contributions to socially responsible causes) than when it is related to the product (as in the case of investments in socially responsible technologies). Essentially, consumers’ expectations of better performance translated into a higher propensity to pay.

Research also shows that companies will have negative impact when consumers find that their social cause support is purely from a short-term business interest. So simple road cleaning support for one year will not have any impact on the company image or brand value, and may even cause a negative impact if a brand advertises to say they will contribute a few paise to a cause every time consumers buy the product.

Investing in socially responsible causes creates better equity for the company. It also improves consumer perceptions of the performance of its products. This in turn results in better business performance for the company. It is important to keep a distance between the social goodwill and the product while emphasising corporate level associations. As an example it may be better to focus on the company’s environmental friendliness rather than promoting products as environment friendly. This will in fact strengthen the belief in the product, as consumers will think the company that believes in environment friendliness has brought out products that are truly environment friendly.