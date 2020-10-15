Haven't received any request from SP Group to pledge shares: Tata Sons

Tata Sons said it did not receive any formal statement or request or proposal from the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group regarding pledging of shares.

"Tata Group states that they have to date not received any formal request or proposal from the SP group on this matter," it said in a press release, adding that it will wait for the court proceedings to resume, which is scheduled for October 28.

This comes after the SP group said it was set to part ways with the Tata Group in a statement on September 22. Tata Sons said this statement has resulted in considerable confusion and speculation in the media.

According to the statement made by SP Group, "The past oppressive actions, and the latest vindictive move by Tata Sons that impact the livelihoods of the wider SP Group community leads to the inexplicable conclusion that the mutual co-existence of both groups at Tata Sons would be infeasible. The SP-Tata relationship spanning over 70 years, was forged on mutual trust, good faith, and friendship,"

It also accused the Tata Sons of undertaking efforts to "suppress and inflict irreparable harm on the SP Group, in the midst of a global crisis triggered by the COVID Pandemic".

The value of Shapoorji Pallonji group shareholding in Tata Sons is pegged at around Rs 1,78,459 crores based on recent calculations considering the value of listed, unlisted entities and the brand, a person close to the SP Group said, however Moneycontrol could not independently verify this figure.