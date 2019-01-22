Havells Q3 earnings: Electric consumer durables see highest revenue growth

The electric consumer durables segment of Havells India saw its highest growth in revenue in the third quarter (Q3). The electrical consumer durables saw a 33.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue to Rs 555.23 crore. This, put together with Lloyd Consumer, accounted for Rs 912.4 crore, which was 36.2 percent of the quarter’s revenue from operations.

Cables, Havells' largest standalone revenue segment, saw a 31.1 percent YoY growth in Q3 to Rs 820.31 crore. Its revenues from switchgears grew by 20.9 percent to Rs 416.21 crore. Havells' lighting and fixtures segment grew by 28.7 percent to Rs 369.51 crore.

Anil Rai Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Havells India, said, “We are encouraged with Q3 performance delivering sustained growth across products verticals and channels. Growth is predicated on continued thrust on product development, channel engagement and expansion and motivated employees."

Havells Q3 net revenue, including revenue from Lloyd, grew by 28 percent to Rs 2,518 crore as against Rs 1,966 crore YoY. The net profit for Q3 FY19 saw a 10 percent YoY jump to Rs 196 crore.