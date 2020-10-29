Havells Q2 net profit up 82% YoY to Rs 326.4 crore

Electrical goods company Havells reported an 82 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 326.36 crore for the July to September quarter (Q2).

The company saw a one-time gain of Rs 43 crore on account of sale of unutilised land and building at Greater Noida.

Revenue was up 12.3 percent YoY to Rs 2,539 crore in Q2 FY21.