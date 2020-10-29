Havells Q2 net profit up 82% YoY to Rs 326.4 crore

Among the business segments, Lloyd saw a 56 percent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 280 in Q2 FY21
Electrical goods company Havells reported an 82 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 326.36 crore for the July to September quarter (Q2).
The company saw a one-time gain of Rs 43 crore on account of sale of unutilised land and building at Greater Noida.
Revenue was up 12.3 percent YoY to Rs 2,539 crore in Q2 FY21.
Among the business segments, Lloyd saw a 56 percent YoY growth in revenue to Rs 280 in Q2 FY21. The management said air conditioners led growth, supported by washing machines and recently launched refrigerators.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 02:51 pm