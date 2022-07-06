Havells India Q1 PAT seen up 53.8% YoY to Rs 3,603 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Durables sector. The brokerage house expects Havells India to report net profit at Rs 3,603 crore up 53.8% year-on-year (up 2.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 70.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 44,362 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 50.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,304 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Consumer Durables