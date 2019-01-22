App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 01:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Havells India posts 10% growth in Q3 net profit at Rs 196 crore

The revenue was reported to be at Rs 2,518.4 crore, while it posted a revenue of Rs 2,190.99 crore last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Facebook Page.
Image: Facebook Page.
Havells India reported a net profit of Rs 195.7 crore for December quarter. This implies a jump of 10 percent year on year from Rs 178.62 crore posted last year

The revenue was reported to be at Rs 2,518.4 crore, while it posted a revenue of Rs 2,190.99 crore last year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at Rs 294.6 crore, while operating margin was reported at 11.7 percent.

Among segments, switchgears business revenue grew 21 percent at Rs 416.2 crore. The switchgears EBIT rose 18 percent at Rs 163.1 crore.

At 13:30 hrs Havells India was quoting at Rs 683.40, up Rs 5.55, or 0.82 percent.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 01:34 pm

