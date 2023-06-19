Havells India clarifies on proposed remuneration for CMD

Havells India Ltd CMD Anil Rai Gupta

Havells India Ltd has clarified on the proposed remuneration to its Chairman and Managing Director, Anil Rai Gupta, after some shareholders raised concerns that the remuneration is high in absolute terms and higher than peers.

"Overall remuneration for FY23 of Shri Anil Rai Gupta is ~1.8% of the Profit before Tax (PBT), which is commensurate with the size and nature of the business," Havells India said in a regulatory filing.

"There is no change in percentage of commission in the proposed resolution vis-a-vis the existing remuneration structure and it has been same for past 10 years," it added.

The company said that the commission is linked to PBT and will vary depending on the performance of the Company.

"FY23 remuneration of Shri Anil Rai Gupta is ~1.8% of net profit (last 4 years average ~1.8%) which is well within the limit of 5% as prescribed in the Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013."

Shareholders had sought clarification over the proposed remuneration of the CMD to be taken up at the AGM of the company on 27th June, 2023.

"Total promoter remuneration was Rs 385.9 mn and Rs. 369.2 mn in FY22 and FY23 respectively, which is high in absolute terms," certain shareholders stated while seeking a clarification from the company.