Have told taxmen to not overreach on tax targets: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman also said that the money received from taxes and divestment in PSUs is going to be used at boosting infrastructure.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 3 said that taxmen have been told not to be 'obsessive' with tax targets, and to achieve them without any overreach.
Sitharaman said that the demands of the economy warranted detailed stakeholder consultations, and that the intention was carry out maximum governance and minimum government.
"We are trying to take the most fiscally prudent route," said Sitharaman.
Sitharaman also said that the money received from taxes and divestment in Public Sector Units (PSUs) is going into creating better infrastructure in the country that will have potential to become a greater economic multiplier.
"The proceeds from disinvestment are being very clearly directed. For example, medical equipment is now being brought in with duty. This would be used for bringing medical infrastructure to aspirational districts," she said.
On the fiscal deficit front, Sitharaman said: "We shall not make the mistakes of splurging that was done by previous governments."The Union Budget for 2020-21 used the permissible 50 bps deviation under Section 4(3) of the FRBM Act to widen the fiscal deficit at 3.8 per cent of the GDP, revealing a revenue shortfall of around Rs 2.60 lakh crore, of which states are losing Rs 1.09 lakh crore.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.