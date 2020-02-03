App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Have told taxmen to not overreach on tax targets: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman also said that the money received from taxes and divestment in PSUs is going to be used at boosting infrastructure.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 3 said that taxmen have been told not to be 'obsessive' with tax targets, and to achieve them without any overreach.

Sitharaman said that the demands of the economy warranted detailed stakeholder consultations, and that the intention was carry out maximum governance and minimum government.

"We are trying to take the most fiscally prudent route," said Sitharaman.

Sitharaman also said that the money received from taxes and divestment in Public Sector Units (PSUs) is going into creating better infrastructure in the country that will have potential to become a greater economic multiplier.

"The proceeds from disinvestment are being very clearly directed. For example, medical equipment is now being brought in with duty. This would be used for bringing medical infrastructure to aspirational districts," she said.

On the fiscal deficit front, Sitharaman said: "We shall not make the mistakes of splurging that was done by previous governments."

The Union Budget for 2020-21 used the permissible 50 bps deviation under Section 4(3) of the FRBM Act to widen the fiscal deficit at 3.8 per cent of the GDP, revealing a revenue shortfall of around Rs 2.60 lakh crore, of which states are losing Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 07:27 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.