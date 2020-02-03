Have told taxmen to not overreach on tax targets: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 3 said that taxmen have been told not to be 'obsessive' with tax targets, and to achieve them without any overreach.

Sitharaman said that the demands of the economy warranted detailed stakeholder consultations, and that the intention was carry out maximum governance and minimum government.

"We are trying to take the most fiscally prudent route," said Sitharaman.

Sitharaman also said that the money received from taxes and divestment in Public Sector Units (PSUs) is going into creating better infrastructure in the country that will have potential to become a greater economic multiplier.

"The proceeds from disinvestment are being very clearly directed. For example, medical equipment is now being brought in with duty. This would be used for bringing medical infrastructure to aspirational districts," she said.

On the fiscal deficit front, Sitharaman said: "We shall not make the mistakes of splurging that was done by previous governments."