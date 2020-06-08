App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Have sufficient capital, difficult to predict defaults on loan portfolio, says SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Speaking about the asset quality, he added "I don't think the situation is going to be worse than what we had in the previous year."

CNBC-TV18 @moneycontrolcom

State Bank of India (SBI) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,581 crore for the quarter ended March, aided by a one-time gain of Rs 2,731 crore from stake sale in its subsidiary – SBI Card.

Operating performance was marked by reasonable loan growth and controlled expenses. However, higher provisions pulled down profit. On the asset quality front, slippages or gross additions to non-performing assets (NPA) were contained and were the lowest in the last four quarters.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI, discussed the company's Q4FY20 numbers and its outlook going forward.

Close

When asked about expectations of default from the bank's moratorium portfolio, he said: "It is very difficult to predict in the current situation. But if there are any pointers, particularly about the loan book of SBI, there may not be elevated defaults as far as this portfolio is concerned."

On the asset quality, he added: “I don’t think the current situation is going to be worse than what we had in the previous year."

On fundraising plans, Kumar said, “There is no need at this point in time. The more capital you raise, you should have the capability to service that capital.

"We believe that we have sufficient cushion in terms of capitalisation and we are optimistic about earnings that we would be able to maintain whatever our plan is. In such a scenario, we don't want to raise capital unnecessarily."

Source: CNBC-TV18

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #banking #Rajnish Kumar #SBI

