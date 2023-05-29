English
    Have come across gaps in governance of certain banks despite guidelines, says RBI Gov

    During the course of our supervisory process, certain instances of using innovative ways to conceal the real status of stressed loans have also come to our notice, said Das

    May 29, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
    Shaktikanta Das

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on May 29 said that the apex bank has come across gaps in the governance of certain banks, despite it issuing guidelines.

    "It is necessary that boards and managements do not allow such gaps to creep in," Das said at a conference of directors of banks organised by the RBI for the private sector lenders in Mumbai.

    Das highlighted that during RBI's supervisory process, the central bank found certain instances where innovative ways were used to conceal the real status of stressed loans have also come to our notice.

    "To mention a few, such methods include bringing two lenders together to evergreen each other’s loans by sale and buyback of loans or debt instruments; good borrowers being persuaded to enter into structured deals with a stressed borrower to conceal the stress," said Das.

    On the same, Das further said: "We have also come across a few examples where one method of evergreening, after being pointed out by the regulator, was replaced by another method."

    "I have mentioned these instances, Das said, to sensitise all of you to keep a watch on such practices. Such practices beg the question as to whose interest such smart methods serve."

    Role of board and management

    The governor also highlighted that individual directors on the boards of banks should not have any conflict of interest which may hamper their objectivity and independence.

    "It is the responsibility of the Board to ensure that policies are in place to identify potential conflicts of interest and deal with them," Das said.

    These comments are significant in the backdrop of several cases where RBI has pulled up or penalised directors in private banks and even cooperative banks for various cases of conflict of interest or for misusing the position on the boards.

    As banks do their business primarily with depositors’ money and it is, therefore, the responsibility of the board of directors and the management to keep the interest of depositors uppermost in their mind, Das said.

