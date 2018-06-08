App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hatsun Agro's Rs 527-crore rights issue to open on June 14

The issue will comprise of "95,10,519 partly paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 1 of Hatsun Agro Product for cash at a price of Rs 555 per equity share for an amount aggregating up to Rs 527.83 crore."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Dairy products maker Hatsun Agro today said its rights issue worth up to Rs 527.83 crore will open on June 14 and close on July 5. The rights issue committee of the board on June 6 approved the letter of offer and fixed the date, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The issue will comprise of "95,10,519 partly paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 1 of Hatsun Agro Product for cash at a price of Rs 555 per equity share for an amount aggregating up to Rs 527.83 crore."

The shares will be issued on a rights basis in the ratio of 1 rights equity shares for every 16 fully-paid up equity shares held as on record date of June 1, 2018, the filing added.

Shares of the company fell by 0.47 per cent to close at Rs 714.50 apiece on the BSE today.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 10:16 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

