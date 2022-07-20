English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hatsun Agro breaches Rs 2,000 crore sales mark in April-June quarter

    The city-based company reported revenues of Rs 2,014.60 crore for the quarter ending Jun 30, 2022 as against Rs 1,538.78 crore registered during corresponding quarter previous year.

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
    Hatsun Agro | The share slipped 18 percent in the week gone by. The company's net profit declined 55.92% to Rs 25.19 crore on 4.04% increase in net sales to Rs 1626.26 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021. Profit before tax (PBT) fell 56% year-on-year to Rs 39.99 crore in Q4 March 2022. Revenues from milk & milk products segment grew 3.8% to Rs 1,507.73 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 1,452.5 crore in Q4 FY21.

    Hatsun Agro | The share slipped 18 percent in the week gone by. The company's net profit declined 55.92% to Rs 25.19 crore on 4.04% increase in net sales to Rs 1626.26 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021. Profit before tax (PBT) fell 56% year-on-year to Rs 39.99 crore in Q4 March 2022. Revenues from milk & milk products segment grew 3.8% to Rs 1,507.73 crore in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 1,452.5 crore in Q4 FY21.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Dairy products maker Hatsun Agro Products has crossed the Rs 2,000 crore sales mark during the quarter ending June 30, 2022 for the first time, the company said on Wednesday.

    The city-based company reported revenues of Rs 2,014.60 crore for the quarter ending Jun 30, 2022 as against Rs 1,538.78 crore registered during corresponding quarter previous year.

    Strong sales recovery in the domestic market post the COVID-19 pandemic with good summer sales led to highest ever quarterly sales volume, company chairman RG Chandramogan said in a statement here. The profit after tax for the quarter under review stood at Rs 51.95 crore as compared to Rs 58.33 crore registered corresponding quarter previous year.

    "We are happy to report good growth in revenue and crossing Rs 2,000 crore sales mark for the first time in a quarter. All our business segments did well with our leading brands registering healthy sales growth," Chandramogan said.

    "Hatsun Agro Products retail expansion in the last two years helped us reach customers in new markets like Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh and also supported existing strong base in South India", he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Hatsun Agro Products in the last financial year invested about Rs 450 crore across new manufacturing facilities for capacity expansion in ice cream, milk, curd, milk products and cattle feed.

    "The new capacities will further support our sales plans for FY 2022-23. Considerable investments have also been made to strengthen distribution, sales and marketing of our brands," he said.

    The company has commenced exports of its popular Arun ice cream brand to Singapore and Maldives in the last quarter. It has plans to further widen the international reach of Arun ice creams, the statement added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Hatsun Agro
    first published: Jul 20, 2022 01:09 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.