Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 09:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hathway Cable raises Rs 100 cr from promoter group entity

"The board of directors of the company... approved allotment of 30,800,000 fully paid-up equity shares... the company to Hathway Investments, an entity forming part of the promoter group, at a price of Rs 32.35 per share aggregating to Rs 99.63 crore on preferential basis," Hathway Cable and Datacom said in a regulatory filing.

Cable services provider Hathway Cable and Datacom has raised close to Rs 100 crore through allotment of equity shares to a promoter group entity on a preferential basis.

"The board of directors of the company... approved allotment of 30,800,000 fully paid-up equity shares... the company to Hathway Investments, an entity forming part of the promoter group, at a price of Rs 32.35 per share aggregating to Rs 99.63 crore on preferential basis," Hathway Cable and Datacom said in a regulatory filing.

The company said, consequent to the preferential allotment, the total shareholding of the promoter/promoter group entities in the company now stands increased from 43.48 per cent to 45.50 per cent.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 09:53 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hathway Cable and Datacom

