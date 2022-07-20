English
    Hathway Cable Q1 net profit drops 57% to Rs 20.97 crore

    PTI
    July 20, 2022 / 08:26 PM IST

    Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on July 20 reported a 57.09 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 20.97 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022.

    The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48.88 crore in the April-June period a year ago, Hathway Cable & Datacom said in a BSE filing.

    However, its total income was inched 1.32 per cent higher to Rs 447.18 crore against Rs 441.33 crore in the corresponding quarter preceding fiscal. Hathway Cable’s total expenses increased 6.51 per cent to Rs 451.33 crore in Q1 FY 2022-23 compared to Rs 423.72 crore.

    Shares of Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd on July 20 settled at Rs 16.70 apiece on BSE, up 0.60 per cent from the previous close.
