Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hate crime in Bengaluru? Drunk locals attack techie after seeing him speak in Malayalam

The engineer, who hails from Kerala, had to undergo surgery.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

A 26-year-old software engineer was beaten up and looted by drunk locals in Kadugodi in Bengaluru allegedly for speaking in Malayalam.

The investigation is on to establish if this was simply a case of hooliganism.

On January 26, Abhijeet was on his way to pay a visit to his brother Abilash, who had just moved to Chandragiri BDA Apartments, near Doddabannahalli Road.

It was quite late in the night, so he asked about the exact location of the residence, instead of wandering around in the dark. Abhijeet called up his brother who readily agreed to come and pick him up.

Hearing him speak to Abilash in Malayalam, a group of inebriated locals approached him and ended up attacking him as per a report from Bangalore Mirror. The police are investigating whether

Abhijeet was hit with two beer bottles on his head and neck and was robbed of his cellphone and wallet too.

Luckily, during the attack, Abilash was just 500 metres away and rushed to rescue his brother. However, by the time he reached the spot, the gang had dispersed.

Instead of chasing the miscreants, the techie’s brother rushed him to a nearby hospital and met patrolling cops on the way and described their ordeal to them.

Abhijeet had to undergo surgery but is in a stable condition now.

The Kadugodi police took cognisance of the case and a complaint was lodged after recording the statement of the victim. The attackers haven't been caught as yet and the investigation is underway.
