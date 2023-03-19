 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hassle-free payment, focus on cybersecurity to help promote growth of retail sector: Report

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

Focus on hassle-free online payment mechanism, cybersecurity and sustainability would help the country's fast growing retail sector register healthy growth rate, according to a report.

As FMCG and retail brands rebound post-pandemic with increased consumer spending, there is an evolving consumer behaviour influenced by technology, the Deloitte-Ficci report said.

With e-tailers seeing an ever-increasing demand, the retail and FMCG sector must ensure personalized conversations, enhanced customer loyalty programmes, hassle-free online payment options and a robust cybersecurity regime for data protection, it said.

Currently, with increased adoption of digital infrastructure and greater use of smartphones, the direct to consumer market has picked up in a big way with more than 1.35 billion potential customers across regions, it said.