Haryana's new reservation law: Startups cry foul

Some of India's top startup founders have strongly criticised the Haryana government's move to reserve 75 percent of private-sector jobs for locals, stating that it would hurt the State and force entrepreneurs to move their operations elsewhere.

On March 2, 2021, the State government passed the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill that mandates 75 percent reservation for local people in private sector jobs, where the salary is less than Rs 50,000 a month. This rule will be applicable for 10 years and aims to address rising unemployment in the state.

Experts Moneycontrol had spoken to said it would impact the growing startup ecosystem in Gurugram.

After Bengaluru, Delhi-National Capital Region is the second-largest startup ecosystem in India. Over 1,600 startups were recognised under the Startup India Initiative in Haryana in 2020.

According to entrepreneurs, the new bill would not only impede the progress but also make startups move elsewhere instead of choosing Haryana.



For India to realise its true economic potential it is important that the the markets for all four factors of production are free - Land, labour, capital and entrepreneurship. Not a good idea for states to restrict labour markets

— Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) March 2, 2021

Info Edge chief Sanjeev Bikhchandani was one of the first to criticise the move. While he didn't name Haryana directly, he said in a tweet after the announcement that it is not a good idea for states to restrict labour markets. “For India to realise its true economic potential it is important that the markets for all four factors of production are free - Land, labour, capital and entrepreneurship,” he tweeted. Info Edge, apart from running portals such as Naukri.com and 99acres.com , is also a significant investor in unicorns such as Zomato and PolicyBazaar.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma endorsed Bikhchandani's view, tweeting that he agrees 100 per cent.

Anand Lunia, founding partner, India Quotient, said, “It is one thing to give incentives - locals getting more jobs is good socially. But restrictions actually turn away jobs, apart from hurting economically.”

Rajesh Sawhney, co-founder & CEO, Inner Chef, pointed out that startups in Gurugram would now seriously consider relocating to Delhi or other places.

Sameer Nigam, CEO, PhonePe, referred to a popular meme while criticising the move. “Meanwhile, real estate brokers in Delhi & Noida are going: Yeh main hoon. Yeh Mera reservation-free state hai. Aur yeh pawri ho rahi hai.”

Sameer Sharma, an entrepreneur-based in Haryana, said, “We are a very small team but we are already considering moving from Panchkula area to Punjab, Mohali or Chandigarh. As a startup trying to grow after COVID-19 impact on the market, it's a scary situation to be in.”

In a previous interaction with Moneycontrol, Vikram Ahuja, co-founder, Talent500 by ANSR Consulting, said that some of its clients are now talking about establishing secondary sites beyond Haryana, though he said this is still too early.

Meanwhile the IT industry body NASSCOM said in a statement that the bill will affect "the business friendly image of the state and be detrimental to Gurugram's growth trajectory in the IT-BPM hub."

NASSCOM has also raised industry concerns with the State government, given that the sector is dependent on skilled talent, and any restrictions will limit access to the resource pool. In addition, as the sector looks at increased hiring in 2021, Haryana might lose this opportunity if the legislation is implemented, according to NASSCOM .

"We urge the government to take key consultations and partner for upskilling measures to create more jobs and revenue for the state," the statement added.