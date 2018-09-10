Haryana signs MoU with Indian Oil for ethanol plant

The Haryana government on September 10 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to set up an ethanol plant in Panipat with an outlay of over Rs 900 crore.

The initiative at village Bohali with a proposed capacity of 100 kilolitres of ethanol per day will manage crop residue and prevent straw burning before the upcoming paddy season, an official release said.

The MoU was signed by Director, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department of Haryana, Dusmanta K Behera and Chief General Manager, Alternate Energy and Sustainable Development, IOC Ltd Sanjay Kumar Srivastav. The pact will be valid for one year.

Haryana Agriculture Minister O P Dhankar said there were 10 cooperative and three private sugar mills in Haryana that would provide raw fuel to the plant.

He said paddy crop residue season was due in October and November and after that the sugarcane crop residue season will arrive. Thus, there will be regular supply of raw material to the plant.