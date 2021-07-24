MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Haryana govt increases dearness allowance from current 17% to 28%

The increased dearness allowance also includes the DA payable from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021.

PTI
July 24, 2021 / 06:15 PM IST
Haryana Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar. (File image)

Haryana Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar. (File image)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on July 24 announced to increase the rate of dearness allowance from 17 percent to 28 percent.

The increase in dearness allowance will be applicable from July 1, an official spokesperson said.

The increased dearness allowance also includes the DA payable from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, he said.

It will benefit about 2.85 lakh government employees and 2.62 lakh pensioners of the state, the spokesperson said.

It will put an additional burden of about Rs 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.
PTI
Tags: #Harayana #Manohar Lal Khattar
first published: Jul 24, 2021 06:15 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.