Haryana govt increases dearness allowance from current 17% to 28%

Haryana Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar. (File image)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on July 24 announced to increase the rate of dearness allowance from 17 percent to 28 percent.

The increase in dearness allowance will be applicable from July 1, an official spokesperson said.

The increased dearness allowance also includes the DA payable from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021, he said.

It will benefit about 2.85 lakh government employees and 2.62 lakh pensioners of the state, the spokesperson said.

It will put an additional burden of about Rs 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.