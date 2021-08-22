Haryana govt extends COVID-19 induced restrictions till September 6, Check what's allowed

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (File photo)

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led government on August 22 extended Covid-induced restrictions till 6 September.



Haryana Government extends COVID-induced restrictions till September 6 pic.twitter.com/4aSLUvjQlh

— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

"State executive Committee extends the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana for another fortnight from 23 August to 6 September in the state of Haryana," the government said in an order.

Here's what is allowed to open with restrictions:

1) Bars, restaurants, gyms, and spas to operate with a 50 percent seating capacity.

2) All shops and malls allowed to open provided if followed social distancing norms.

3) Swimming pools with COVID-19 SOPs.

4) Gold courses' club houses, restaurants, bars with just 50 percent capacity.

5) Indoor spaces with only upto 50 percent of the hall capacity. Ceiling for indoor spaces is 100 persons while outdoor spaces is 200.

6) Conduct of entrance and recruitment examinations by different varsities, institutes, government departments and recruitment agencies.

Similar restrictions were imposed by the CM MK Stalin government in Tamil Nadu, which extended COVID-19 curbs till September 9 with additional relaxations. The existing relaxations were scheduled to end by August 23.

Under the new guidelines, schools will reopen for classes 9 to 12 students from September 1 with 50 percent capacity on a rotation basis. Under the new guidelines, schools can also serve students with food under the 'noon-meal scheme'.

Also, polytechnics and colleges have been allowed to reopen from September 1.

Among others, theatres are allowed to open from August 23, while all shops can be opened until 10 pm instead of 9 pm as prescribed earlier.