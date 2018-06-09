App
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Haryana government to spend Rs 100 crore to develop heritage circuit to boost tourism

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Madhogarh-Mahendragarh- Narnaul-Rewari heritage circuit in south Haryana would soon be developed as a global tourism destination under the central government's Swadesh Darshan Scheme, a state minister has said.

A sum of Rs 100 crore would be spent on developing the circuit, Haryana Tourism Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said yesterday.

He said he had discussed the matter with Union Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons in Delhi recently.

Another meeting is due on Monday with officials of the tourism department at Madhogarh Fort, located on top of Madhogarh Hill in the Aravalli mountain range in Mahendragarh district, to discuss the roadmap for the project, Sharma said.

He said the state government was always interested in developing this area as a tourist hotspot.

"Wherever tourism is developed, the area automatically gets developed," he said.

Sharma said developing the circuit as a tourist destination would provide job opportunities to area residents.

With the development of the heritage circuit, not only the districts of Mahendergarh and Rewari would benefit but the neighbouring districts of Bhiwani and Gurgaon too would gain, he added.

The Union Tourism Ministry launched the Swadesh Darshan Scheme in 2014-15 for integrated development of theme-based tourist circuits in India.
First Published on Jun 9, 2018 02:50 pm

tags #Haryana tourism #heritage #investment

