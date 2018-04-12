Harvard-linked body sees indelible impact as Jio takes smartphone, data to masses

The impact of Reliance Jio Infocomm taking smartphones and data services to the masses at very affordable prices will have an indelible impact on the market, according to the Institute for Competitiveness, an India-based research and knowledge outfit linked to Harvard Business School.

The research body has done a deep study of the socio-economic impact of the Reliance Industries subsidiary. In its 34-page study, the agency points out how prior to Jio’s entry in September 2016, the internet usage in India remained low even as its penetration rose.

Talking about the internet usage since 2000, the study says that while global internet traffic in peta bytes per month increased at an annual average growth rate of 30 per cent, the country’s internet consumption lagged with a 21.7 per cent rise. But come Jio and all that changed as the company launched affordable data plans besides making voice free on its 4G LTE network.

“It is a significant feat for a country that was ranked 155 in terms of mobile broadband penetration in 2015 to become the highest mobile broadband data consumer globally in 2017,” the report says.

The escalation in data demand has mainly occurred because of an increase in its affordability. The price of 1 GB of data, which was Rs 375 in 2012 had merely halved to Rs 152 in 2016. But Jio’s entry and enhanced levels of competition took prices down by 15 times to Rs 10 in 2017. The data implosion has been to the extent that India now uses 100 crore GB of data each month as compared to 20 crore GB earlier, the study reveals.

“It can, thus, be said that Jio has reinvented and reimagined the entire telecom market with its innovative product offering,” the Institute says commending the RIL unit.

The launch of the Rs 1,500 JioPhone last year has only accelerated the pace of increase in data usage as increased affordability brings internet to more people.

Institute for Competitiveness goes on to reveal a startling impact of Reliance Jio on the country’s economy. It pegs the yearly savings of the entire economy due to a rise in affordability of data prices at a whopping $10 billion.

The study credits Jio’s direct physical presence in all 29 states and partnerships with telecom infrastructure companies for its feat. The company’s “most sophisticated, efficient and largest LTE network” covers more than 18,000 urban and rural towns and over 2,00,000 villages in the country.

The company has undertaken extensive research to build the network and filed 54 global patents over the course of this development.

“Using the network, Jio aims to usher in an era of “visuality”, where video will replace voice as the new communication medium. Therefore, Jio has successfully boosted the productivity all across its value chain beginning with infrastructure development to product delivery to consumer usage itself,” the research outfit says in its report.

